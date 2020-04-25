We reported two months ago on details of a new Samsung Galaxy Watch, a proper replacement for the non-fitness focussed smartwatch.

The device reportedly featured a stainless steel version, in both Bluetooth and LTE, will be available in two sizes and will offer larger batteries across the board.

Reportedly even the smaller version will have a 330 mAh battery, significantly larger than the current 247 mAh battery in the Galaxy Watch Active 2, and the smartwatch will sport 8 GB of storage, allowing more music to travel without being encumbered by your smartphone.

Now a new Samsung smartwatch, likely the above models, have been certified by China’s MIIT.

The SM-R840 and Samsung SM-R850 both feature Bluetooth and WIFI, according to the MIIT.

Unfortunately, the certification does not answer the most burning question – whether the smartwatch will have a virtual versus mechanical rotating bezel, though given the success of the virtual bezel of the Active 2 I suspect the virtual haptic bezel will win through.

The smartwatches are expected towards the end of the year, to launch with the new Note 20. Hopefully, by then Samsung will have worked out the kinks in their ECG feature also.

Via MySmartPrice