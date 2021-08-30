We reported last week that Microsoft was working on a new scrollbar for their Edge Canary browser.

The new overlay scroll bar is narrower and auto-hiding, giving a very clean look to your browsing session.

Earlier you needed a command-line switch to enable it.

Now however Microsoft has added a flag, which should make it much easier to enable.

To try it out enable the Windows Style overlay scrollbars flag in edge://flags.

Microsoft has experimented earlier in the year with a new and improved scroll bar but then did not follow through. Hopefully, this version will actually ship to regular consumers in the end.

via Leo Varela