Microsoft is working on a new scroll bar for their Edge browser.

Noticed by Leo Varela, the new scroll bar is auto-hiding, giving a very clean look to your browsing session.

The scroll bar reappears when you hover over it and has a new, narrower and rounded look.

The old, non-hiding version can be seen below:

To enable the new scroll bar, you need a command-line switch added to a shortcut to the Edge browser.

You need to add –enable-features=OverlayScrollbar,OverlayScrollbarWinStyle,OverlayScrollbarWinStyleAnimation to the target shortcut pathway.

Microsoft has experimented earlier in the year with a new and improved scroll bar but then did not follow through. Hopefully, this version will actually ship to regular consumers in the end.

via Leo Varela