A new version of the Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter was announced by Microsoft today.
Designed to allow easy wireless screen sharing from a laptop using Miracast, the new device would be the 3rd version released by Microsoft.
See the QuickConnect feature demonstrated in this video posted by Alumia below.
QuickConnectDark pic.twitter.com/RLmysjveCr
— Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) October 1, 2020
The Wireless Display Adapter (v3) codenamed Wakita, features a more flexible design which should allow it to fit in more tight spaces than the older versions.
The Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter normally costs around $50, though given that this one supports 4K it will come in a bit higher, at $69.99.
