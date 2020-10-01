A new version of the Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter was announced by Microsoft today.

Designed to allow easy wireless screen sharing from a laptop using Miracast, the new device would be the 3rd version released by Microsoft.

See the QuickConnect feature demonstrated in this video posted by Alumia below.

The Wireless Display Adapter (v3) codenamed Wakita, features a more flexible design which should allow it to fit in more tight spaces than the older versions.

The Microsoft Wireless Display Adapter normally costs around $50, though given that this one supports 4K it will come in a bit higher, at $69.99.