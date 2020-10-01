Microsoft announces several new Surface and Microsoft accessories

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Surface Accessories

Along with the new Surface Laptop Go and the improved Surface Pro X, Microsoft today announced several new Surface and Microsoft accessories. Read about them below.

Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard:

Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard

Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard is a slim, narrow and elegant keyboard optimized for modern productivity with Bluetooth seamlessly switching between 3 devices, 2-year battery life, two colors options, and is priced at $69.99.

Microsoft Number Pad:

Microsoft Number pad

Microsoft Number Pad is a slim, modern and elegant number pad with Bluetooth wireless that enables you to get the most out of your Surface or modern PC, priced at $24.99.

Microsoft 4K Wireless Display Adapter:

Microsoft 4K wireless adapter

Microsoft 4K Wireless Display Adapter offers the easiest way to project your Windows PC on the big screen, supporting 4K resolution and is priced at $69.99.

Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse:

Microsoft Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse brings comfortable ergonomic design to premium wireless performance with a soft thumb rest, a light and durable design, and two customizable buttons. Available in several colors and priced at $49.99.

Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse:

Microsoft Mobile Mouse Sandstone

Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse, now available in Sandstone, is lightweight and portable to perfectly complement Surface Laptop Go.

Source: Microsoft

