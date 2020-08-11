New Microsoft Store app spotted on Microsoft Store

A surprise addition has been made to the Microsoft Store on Windows 10: a new Microsoft Store!

Spotted by Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, the new Microsoft Store application appears to be a PC incarnation of the newly released Xbox Store application that just released in the Xbox Insiders program.

The new version of the store, originally titled Project Mercury, was initially leaked running on PC hardware instead of console. The interface, which is a much sleeker design than what’s currently available on Microsoft’s Store, is far more responsive than the current iteration.

It isn’t known if this new version of the store will overtake the existing built-in version of the Microsoft Store that currently exists on Windows 10, but the application is currently available as an additional download.

Yes, there is a new Microsoft Store app in the Microsoft Store pic.twitter.com/7GkFFgpAMC — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) August 11, 2020

