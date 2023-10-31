Tech enthusiasts swooning over new MacBook Pro — coming in sexy, matte black color

The new MacBook Pro is finally here, as launched during the recent Scary Fast special event. The best part of it? Not only does it come with M3 chips that hold up to 22-hour battery life, but it also comes with a matte black color finish.

It comes in two editions, the 14 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro, starting from $1,599 for the 14-inch version with the original M3 chip.

Take a look at the laptop below:

“With up to 22 hours of battery life, the lineup offers the ultimate in pro portability, delivering the same performance whether plugged in or on battery, so users can take their workflows anywhere,” Apple says in the announcement.

The M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pros are more powerful and have more memory than the M3 model, making them ideal for users with demanding workflows like coding, creative work, and research.

The M3 Max is extremely powerful, with up to 128GB of memory, and is well-suited for tasks like machine learning and video editing.

However, the new space black finish is only available for the M3 Pro and M3 Max models, starting from $1,999 (or $1,849 for students) for the 14-inch MacBook Pro or $2,499 ($2,299 for students) for the 16-inch version.