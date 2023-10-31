Apple boasts the new Macbook Pro with M3 will have 22-hour battery life

Apple just dropped a bomb of announcements during the recent “Scary Fast” special Halloween event. Besides announcing three chips at once: M3, M3 Pro, & M3 Max, the tech giant also said that the chip will power its new MacBook Pro.

The best part of it? The company said that the new laptop will have its longest and most impressive battery life ever with up to 22 hours, thanks to the chips’ “high standards for energy efficiency.”

Apple tested the M3 Pro chip in 16-inch MacBook Pros in September and October 2023, measuring battery life using wireless web browsing and Apple TV app movie playback.

They can handle complex tasks like compiling and testing code or using hundreds of audio tracks in Logic Pro much faster, and it has a better media engine that can decode more video codecs, including AV1. Everyday tasks are also faster, and the battery lasts longer.

Available starting November 7 this year, the new MacBook Pro starts at $1,599. You can pre-order it on Apple’s official website.

“Apple silicon has completely redefined the Mac experience. Every aspect of its architecture is designed for performance and power efficiency,” the company’s senior VP of Hardware Technologies, Johny Srouji, said in the announcement.

Its predecessor, the M2, was the talk of the town for quite some time, although the recently-released Snapdragon X Elite seemed to beat the M2 Max version and Intel’s i9 14th gen in Geekbench CPU benchmark head-to-head.