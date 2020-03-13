Apple’s MacBook Air has been a product without a purpose recently, being just about as thin as the Macbook Pro and still plagued with the same keyboard problems as its more powerful sibling.

Apple is about the fix at least one of those issues, according to a reliable tipster to MacRumors, who told them that Apple will announce a new MacBook Air as early as next week. It has been earlier revealed by even more reliable leaker Ming-Chi Kuo that the new MacBook Air will feature scissor keys, finally fixing the butterfly keyboard bungle.

There have been rumours that Apple will release an ARM-powered laptop, and the Air would be the perfect test vehicle for such a processor switch, since it would allow unprecedented thinness, the main selling point of the laptop, and likely also other useful mobility features such as long battery life and built-in LTE support.

If this rumour is accurate we should know rather soon, so keep an eye out for the possible announcement in the next few days.