Huawei is one of the top Android smartphone manufactures right now despite US sanction which imposes several restrictions on the trade between the Chinese firm and other American companies. But the good news is Huawei is still considering releasing a slew of new Android smartphones next year, and one of them being the Huawei P40 series, about which we now have some interesting information to share.

We now know what the front of the Huawei P40 Pro smartphone will look like, thanks to the leak that appeared on Slashleaks. The leak suggests that the display of the P40 Pro will be curved as its predecessor P30 Pro. However, this time around, it seems that Huawei is going to ditch the waterdrop notch in the upcoming P40 Pro. Instead, the company might introduce a pop selfies camera or it might surprise everyone by introducing and an under-the-display selfie camera.

We don’t know much about the Huawei P40 Pro but unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’d know that several pieces of information about the P40 smartphone leaked a few days ago. As per the leak, Huawei P40 will come with a 6.57-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with HDR support, and dual punch-hole selfie cameras. We might see a similar screen size or bigger in the p40 Pro.

Both the P40 and P40 Pro will be launched at the beginning of 2020.