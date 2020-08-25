The iPhone 12 is delayed and some features are still up in the air, even at Apple. Some new screenshots posted by Apple leaker Jon Prosser suggests that Apple has not given up on the 120 Hz screen refresh rate for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and are still testing the feature.

The toggle in settings allows testers to “enable high refresh rate” but note that not all models support this, and that this may cause issues with unsupported models. We have heard earlier that Apple has been able to secure 120 hz screens, but that the drivers for these are in short supply, suggesting some prototypes do not have the necessary hardware for 120 Hz. There is also the option for adaptive refresh rate, depending on what is displayed.

Another screenshot suggests the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a LIDAR sensor for auto-focus, just like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Ultra, will have 4K video capture at up to 240fps and offer an enhanced night mode.

Another screenshot suggests the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a 6.7 inch 2788×1286 OLED screen. The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 6.5-inch 2688 x 1242 with a 458 ppi suggesting Apple wanted to maintain the pixel density despite offering a larger screen.

A picture posted by EverythingApplePro suggests they will use this extra screen area to add “AM/PM” to the status bar, with the actual size of the notch remaining identical to that of the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Another image suggests the iPhone 12 will support 20W fast charging and also wireless fast charging but that you will have to purchase the charger separately.

As noted earlier, with the iPhone 12 not being fully finalized yet, everything is still up for grabs. That includes the release date, but the handset is generally expected to become available before the holidays.

