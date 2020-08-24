Apple is not having the best of luck getting a competitive 120 Hz screen refresh rate for the iPhone 12.

According to founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), Ross Young, Apple has managed to secure 120 Hz display panels for the iPhone 12, but the not the 120 Hz screen driver IC to make them work.

Hearing that Apple can get 120Hz Pro panels, but not 120Hz driver ICs. So they will either have to come up with a fix which will be difficult, wait for 120Hz driver ICs and delay the launch possibly significantly or launch with 60Hz. We are hearing they will launch with 60Hz. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 24, 2020

Depending on how important Apple feels keeping up with the industry is, this could result in further delays for the iPhone 12, but Young suggests Apple will instead launch with last year’s technology.

This would be the second blow to the iPhone 12, which is already delayed due to shortages of other components.

Three weeks ago Apple’s Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said:

“As you know, last year we started selling new iPhones in late September,” Maestri said. “This year, we project supply to be available a few weeks later.”

The length of the delay is not clear, but most feel the release will not be pushed as far back as November this year.