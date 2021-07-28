Yesterday we had marketing renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and today Winfuture posted new high-resolution images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 also.

The images show the “Phantom Black” version. It shows off the 3 rear cameras (said to be 12 megapixel each) and two selfie cameras, internal and external (10 megapixel).

The under-screen camera can be just barely discerned if you look closely in the right area in the image above.

The rear image shows that Samsung appears to have perfected their hinge, which now offers a sleek and near-seamless design.

Gallery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to have a 6.23 inch external and 7.55 inch internal screen. This is more or less the same as the Fold 2, which had a 6.2 inch external and 7.5-7.6 inch internal screen, taking into account rounded corners.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, has 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512 GB storage capacity, 4,440 mAh battery and 25W fast charging support. It will also reportedly have an in-display fingerprint reader and an under-display front-facing camera. The device is expected to be slightly lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and also significantly cheaper. It will reportedly also be IPX8 waterproof. It will support Samsung’s S-Pen, but that, like the Samsung Galaxy S21, the pen will not have a dedicated silo in the device.

According to a post on Naver, in Korea the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will cost around 1,900,000 – 1,999,000 KRW ($1,655 – $1,741) , down from 2,398,000 KRW at launch.

The devices are expected to be launched on the 11th of August 2021, with volume production already started.