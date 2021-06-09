We reported in November last year that Microsoft is working on bringing Android apps to Windows 10 21H2.

We now know of course that Microsoft will be calling that version of the OS Windows 11, and today there is new evidence of the work, with a Microsoft Principal Software Design Engineer Hideyuki Nagase doing some work to make an Android emulator run well under the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

The two entries for the WSLG Pre-release reads:

We have heard earlier that under Project Latte, Microsoft will allow developers to package Android apps as MSIX files and distribute them via the Microsoft Store. The apps would then run in the Android emulator.

According to the earlier rumours, the Android subsystem will not offer the Google Play store, which does raise questions about the usefulness of all the work.

