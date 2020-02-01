Microsoft is bringing a paid enterprise feature to regular Edge users.

The feature, to “Block potentially unwanted apps”, would normally be part of Advanced Threat Protection and only available to enterprise users, but is now available in Edge beta and should soon be available to everyone.

Off by default, when enabled it will warn users when they download “low reputation” apps, such as a utility which contains a crypto miner or notification spammer. These apps would not normally count as malware but are still undesirable on your PC.

Users on Edge Beta can already enable the setting, and it should roll out to everyone else soon.

Via the Verge