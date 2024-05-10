New Dell's laptops with Snapdragon Elite X will sport dedicated Copilot key, render leaks reveal

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft is betting big on Copilot, its beloved AI assistant tool. Our friends over at Windows Report have now leaked high-quality renders of Dell’s upcoming lineup, which includes the new Inspiron 14 7441 Plus with Snapdragon Elite X, the first of its kind with this processor. From the look of it, this laptop will also follow what recent devices have: a dedicated Copilot key.

Dell’s upcoming Inspiron 14 7441 Plus seems to have a pretty powerful inside. According to Windows Latest, the laptop will reportedly be the first laptop to sport the new 16-core Elite X, 16GB RAM, and a Windows 11 version 24H2. A previous leak suggests that 16GB of RAM and Elite X are the minimum requirement to run AI Explorer, so this really does align with Microsoft’s ambitious “AI year” plan.

Elsewhere in the leak, the publication also reveals the glorious look of the brand-new XPS 13 9345. A dedicated Copilot key is also spotted, and previous predictions also say that the MacBook-esque laptop will sport an Elite X processor.

A dedicated Copilot key is a one-stop key that could summon the AI assistant tool. It will be placed near the right Alt button where a Second Ctrl or a Print screen shortcut is usually located. Sort of like how Microsoft introduced an “Office” key years ago, although it’s nothing to be seen recently.

But not everyone is thrilled about the Copilot key, of course. Folks have been ridiculing the idea. Many criticized Microsoft’s attempt to push AI as if it’s just a marketing gimmick. Although, it’s not completely baseless: Microsoft’s various attempts to push Bing and Copilot have been documented for months.