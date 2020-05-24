Microsoft is getting ready roll out the updated Cortana digital assistant with Windows 10 2004, and the app has now lost the Beta tag in the Microsoft Store.

It has also gained a series of new screenshots:

The description reads:

Cortana, your personal productivity assistant, helps you stay on top of what matters and save time finding what you need. Simply type or speak requests in natural language to connect with people, manage your schedule, find a free hour, set a reminder, add a task, and more. You can also find local information, get definitions, and keep track of the latest news, weather, and finance updates. For the best experience, sign in with your work or school account and try out these phrases: “Am I free at [time]?”

“Find time with [person] to talk about [topic]”

“Join my meeting”

“Remind me to [task] at [time]”

“Change the brightness”

The app features a new conversational style, but features much-reduced functionality than the earlier version of the app, focussing more on enterprise use.

The new, non-beta version of the app can be seen in the Store here.

