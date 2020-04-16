Microsoft has updated the new Cortana app for Windows 10 Insiders, taking the app to version 2.2003.27748.0.

The main improvement is greater support for languages other than English, with support for 12 languages: Italian, German, UK English, Japanese, Spanish from Spain and Spanish from Mexico.

The app otherwise remains quite limited and neutered, with support for only:

Lists and reminders

Simplified app launch

Email support

Calendar assistance

The update should roll out automatically to Windows 10 Insiders in the Fast Ring.

Via WBI