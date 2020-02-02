Microsoft has been working on a Control Center for Windows 10 for quite some time now. The company never formally showed the feature in action but it was spotted on various occasions.

While we have no idea about what to look for, a new concept has emerged on Twitter. Designed by ADeltaX, the concept shows what the Control Center for Windows 10 could end up looking like. The concept shows buttons to turn on and off different features like Bluetooth and WiFi. Along with that, there’s also Battery indicator, settings icon, brightness slider and Groove Music.

Today's spam industries are… PS: feedbacks are always welcome, just remember this is far from finished, I need to polish *many things* Also this is only a tip of the iceberg. pic.twitter.com/huxdrcxFaE — ADeltaX (@ADeltaXForce) February 2, 2020

ADeltaX also noted in the tweet that it’s “tip of the iceberg” indicating future improvements to the concept. Unfortunately, Microsoft doesn’t have an official release date at the moment so we will have to look at concepts like these and hope Microsoft brings a similar to Windows 10 soon.