We are less than 6 weeks away from the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, and the leaks keep coming.

The latest is a new case, posted by Ice_Universe on Weibo.

Unlike most cases, this one actually covers the camera cluster, with cut-outs for the lenses, which therefore allows us to see exactly how many there are.

The case shows 5 holes, 3 of which would be lenses and the other two an LED Flash and Time of Flight sensor.

While the label says Note Plus, the device is clearly the lower-end Note 20, not the Note 20 Ultra, which is expected to have a 50x zoom lens. This is confirmed by the relatively narrow size of the camera cluster, which is much wider and larger on the Note 20 Ultra.

The other pictures of the case confirm that the S-Pen has been moved to the left, and of course that there is no headphone jack.

Gallery

Ice_Universe had earlier posted some photos of early release cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Plus/Ultra, and it showed that the camera cluster in the Note20 Ultra will be absolutely gigantic, with the camera cluster appearing to take up more than half of the width of the handset and is also much taller.

Gallery

A side-by-side comparison shows the real magnitude of the protuberance.

One of the reasons for the larger size may the replacement of the Time of Flight sensor with a new laser auto-focus element, which will hopefully improve the slow focus issues found in the S20 Ultra.

Samsung is reportedly limiting the Space Zoom to x50, by replacing the 48-megapixel sensor in the periscope camera with a 13MP ISOCELL Slim 3M5 1/3? sensor with WDR (wide dynamic range) support. This should allow improved low-light performance, which is especially important when zooming in.

We have also heard Samsung will be retaining the ISOCELL Bright HM1 108MP sensor, but of course, paired with the laser autofocus, but the handset will reportedly have a whole-new wide-angle camera sensor, the ultra-wide 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L3 1/2.55? sensor with 1.4um pixels, Dual Pixel PDAF, and smart WDR support, which can achieve slow-motion recording of up to 1440fps (cropped 720p), and it can output RAW10 and RAW8 (via DPCM/PCM compression) formats.

In terms of specs, the Note20 Ultra packs Snapdragon 865+ and features a 120Hz LTPO display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440(QHD). Another interesting feature about the Note20 Ultra is that users will be able to turn on QHD+120Hz at the same time, something which S20 users cannot do. Samsung is also expected to introduce a new S Pen for the smartphone, and some new features for the pen are also expected.

The handset is set to be released at a Samsung Unpacked event on the 5th August 2020.

Via WCFTech, T3