We already know, from pretty solid leaks, that a new Surface Go 3 and Surface Pro 8 is being announced at Microsoft’s upcoming Surface event on the 22nd of September.

According to reliable leaker Roland Quandt from WinFuture however there is also a few higher-end devices being announced.

At least 2 new Surface devices are incoming on top of the Surface Go3. One is in the usual "high price, but still somehow manageable" bracket, the other can be priced at 3000+ USD depending on spec. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 20, 2021

Besides the Surface Go 3 and Surface Pro 8 we are of course also expecting the Surface Duo 2 to be announced, but that is highly unlikely to cost $3000+.

One possibility for this high-end device is Microsoft’s rumoured new Surface Book “studio” with a captive screen.

The 14-inch screen device will reportedly feature a beefier processor and graphics card, improved screen, and could come with a larger trackpad and updated Surface Pen with improved haptic feedback.

The device is rumoured to be released this Fall, which means it will presumably also show up at the event.

Of course, Microsoft may be looking to update the Surface Studio directly, which is also now getting long in the tooth.

Which new devices do our readers expect Microsoft will announce? Let us know below.