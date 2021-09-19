Microsoft will be launching their new Surface line in 3 days, on the 22nd of September. This meant more retailers have had their hands on the specs of the device, inevitably resulting in leaks.

The latest has been Twitter user Sam, who came across hero display for the Surface Pro 8.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Exposure ? – Intel's 11th-generation Core processor

– 13" 120Hz High Refresh Rate Narrow Border Screen

– Windows 11

– Dual Thunderbolt Interfaces

– Replaceable SSD Hard Drives#Microsoft #Surface #SurfacePro8 pic.twitter.com/ITFftYG4dg — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) September 19, 2021

Some of the specs were expected, such as the Intel’s 11th-generation Core processor, but having the 120Hz High Refresh Rate Narrow Border Screen, Dual Thunderbolt Interfaces and Replaceable SSD Hard Drives confirmed is very good news.

The FCC had earlier confirmed the device will have WIFI 6.

The rumoured line-up is as follows:

Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD OR Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD.

Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD / 256GB SSD

Core i7, 16 GB RAM – 32GB RAM and 256 GB SSD, 512 GB SSD or 1TB SSD storage

We should have a lot more details in the next few days, so keep an eye on the site.

via the Verge