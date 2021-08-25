There has been growing momentum behind the idea that Microsoft’s next generation of Surface Book will have a non-detachable screen that can convert into a floating screen via a very special hinge.

WindowsUnited uncovered the patent, and Windows Central reported that the design may be real, as, according to their sources, Microsoft is working on a new Surface Book with a “non-detachable display” of around 14 inches.

Now graphics designer David Breyers has created a series of renders imaging what a real Surface Book Studio may look like.

The patent, applied for on January 17, 2020 and published on July 22, 2021, shows a laptop that can convert from a normal clamshell appearance to a floating screen like the Magic Keyboard. David also imagines a easel-like mode.

The device will reportedly feature a beefier processor and graphics card, improved screen, and could come with a larger trackpad and updated Surface Pen with improved haptic feedback.

The device may be marketed as the Surface Book Pro or Surface Book Studio and will of course run Windows 11 out of the box.

If real, it should hit shelves sometime this Fall.

See David’s video render showing how it moves below:

What do our readers think of the floating screen design? Let us know below.