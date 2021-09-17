A Thai retailer has leaked the full specs of the upcoming Surface Go 3.The specs confirm earlier leaks, with 3 versions of the tablet with different processors now available, the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y and the Intel Core i3-10100Y, with different amounts of RAM and Storage.

The device is around the same size, but with a massive 13 hrs battery life, and support for WIFI 6. The design is identical.

In Thailand, the tablet starts at an equivalent of 380 euros, while the versions with 128 GB of storage listed for 520 and 575 euros respectively.

Technical data for the Surface Go3
operating systemWindows 11 Home S mode + Microsoft 365 Family (1 month)
Display10.5 inch PixelSense, 10-point multi-touch, 1920 x 1280, 220 ppi, aspect ratio 3: 2, contrast 1500: 1
CPUIntel Pentium Gold 6500Y, Intel Core i3-10100Y
graphicIntel UHD Graphics 615
R.A.M.4/8 gigabytes
Storage64 GB eMMC, 128 GB SSD
camera8 megapixel autofocus with FullHD video support
Front camera5 megapixels with Skype FullHD video support
linksWLAN AX, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5 millimeter jack, MicroSD slot
SensorsAmbient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer
AudioDual microphone, 2 watt stereo speakers with Dolby Audio
battery packUp to 13 hours with typical use (manufacturer information)
Mass weight245 x 175 x 8.3 mm, 640 grams

The devices are expected to appear at Microsoft’s upcoming Surface event on the 22nd of September.
via Winfuture

