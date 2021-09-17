A Thai retailer has leaked the full specs of the upcoming Surface Go 3.The specs confirm earlier leaks, with 3 versions of the tablet with different processors now available, the Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y and the Intel Core i3-10100Y, with different amounts of RAM and Storage.

The device is around the same size, but with a massive 13 hrs battery life, and support for WIFI 6. The design is identical.

Gallery

In Thailand, the tablet starts at an equivalent of 380 euros, while the versions with 128 GB of storage listed for 520 and 575 euros respectively.

Technical data for the Surface Go3 operating system Windows 11 Home S mode + Microsoft 365 Family (1 month) Display 10.5 inch PixelSense, 10-point multi-touch, 1920 x 1280, 220 ppi, aspect ratio 3: 2, contrast 1500: 1 CPU Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y, Intel Core i3-10100Y graphic Intel UHD Graphics 615 R.A.M. 4/8 gigabytes Storage 64 GB eMMC, 128 GB SSD camera 8 megapixel autofocus with FullHD video support Front camera 5 megapixels with Skype FullHD video support links WLAN AX, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5 millimeter jack, MicroSD slot Sensors Ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer Audio Dual microphone, 2 watt stereo speakers with Dolby Audio battery pack Up to 13 hours with typical use (manufacturer information) Mass weight 245 x 175 x 8.3 mm, 640 grams

The devices are expected to appear at Microsoft’s upcoming Surface event on the 22nd of September.

via Winfuture