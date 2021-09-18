Microsoft is expected to announce the Surface Duo 2 at their upcoming Surface event on the 22nd of September.

The FCC has however spoiled their surprise somewhat, revealing the Surface Duo 2 is a significantly updated device that finally matches the standard of other modern-day flagships.

The listing confirms that the handset will feature 5G, WIFI 6, UWB, NFC and “wireless power transfer”, all technologies missing from the current version of the device.

The WC, who spotted the listing, notes that the Wireless Transfer may however not be wireless charging, but may have to do with charging a Surface Pen wirelessly.

An earlier leaked Geekbench listing shows the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, though it doesn’t mean the Duo 2 won’t have a higher RAM variant. It’ll also pack a Adreno 660 GPU for graphics performance and is powered by Android 11.

Earlier leaked photos have also shown the device will have 3 rear cameras and a front-facing camera.

The full FCC listing can be seen here.

via the WC