Netmarketshare has released its market share report for August 2020. The report shows a slight increase in market share of Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge along with a slight drop in Chrome’s market share.

On the Operating System side, Windows 10 went up to 61.26% from 60.57% last month. Windows 7 also saw a slight increase from 22.21% to 22.77%. macOS X 10.15 share increased from 5.03% to 5.11%, while Linux holds 1.27%.

On the browser side, Chrome dropped from 70.89% to 69.94% while Edge went from 8.52% to 8.84%. This number is somewhat disappointing given that Microsft has started rolling out the new Edge via Cumulative Updates. Meanwhile, Firefox has gone from 7.11% to 7.1%.

This month’s market share numbers were more or less the same. Windows 10 didn’t gain any significant market share this month but we did see a slight jump in macOS X 10.15’s market share.