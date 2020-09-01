Netmarketshare has released its market share report for August 2020.

On the Operating System side, Windows 10 went up to 60.57% from 59.37% last month. Windows 7 share continues to decline from 23.11% to 22.21%. macOS X 10.15 share increased from 4.53% to 5.03%, while Linux holds 1.29%.

On the browser side, Chrome now holds 70% market share while Edge is slightly up from 8.07% to 8.52%. This number is somewhat disappointing given that Microsft has started rolling out the new Edge via a Cumulative Update. Meanwhile, Firefox has dropped from 7.36% to 7.11%.

This month’s market share numbers were more or less the same. Windows 10 didn’t gain any significant market share this month but we did see a slight jump in macOS X 10.15’s market share.