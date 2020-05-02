Netmarketshare has released their market share for April 2020. The data shows the new Edge continuing to make gains why Windows 10 sees an inexplicable drop in share compared to March 2020’s data.

In this month’s report, Windows 10’s share is 56%, down from 57.34% earlier. The big drop is not due to a resurgence of Windows 7 due to #StayAtHome, as Windows 7 also dropped from 26.3% to 25.59% share.

It turns out Windows’s drop in share overall is from an unexpected quarter – Linux use surged from 1.36 to 2.87% share and 8.94 to 9.75%.

We can only imagine this is due to all those support engineers booting up their Linux machines at home or some other exotic explanation.

On the browser side, things are relatively static, with Chrome up from 68.5% to 69.18%, and Edge from 7.59% to 7.76%, while Firefox also saw a small increase from 7.19% to 7.25%. While the small increase in the new Edge is welcome, what is of course also notable is that Chrome is at an all-time high, a mere hairsbreadth away from 70% market share.

Why do our readers think Linux is on the up at present? Let us know below.