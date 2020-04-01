Netmarketshare: Google Chrome registers a slight jump in the market share

Netmarketshare has released the market share for March 2020. The data shows a slight jump in Google Chrome’s market share compared to February 2020’s data.

With Windows 7’s end of support, more and more users are switching to Windows 10. The OS now holds 57.34% of the market and is followed by Windows 7 which is at 26.23% of the market. Windows 8.1 comes in third with 3.69% of the market and is followed by macOS X 10.14 which is at 2.62%.

On the browser side of things, Google Chrome registered a slight jump in the market share. The web browser now holds 68.50% of the market share and is followed by Microsoft Edge which sits at 7.59% of the market. Mozilla Firefox and Internet Explorer held third and fourth spots with 7.19% and 5.87% of the market share.

This month’s market share numbers were more or less the same. Windows 10 didn’t gain any significant market share this month but we did see a slight jump in Windows 7’s market share, probably due to people using their old PCs while working from home. On the browser side, Google Chrome registered about a percent increase while Mozilla Firefox went down 2%.