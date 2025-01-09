Netflix will soon generate trailers based on your watch history & interest, latest patent shows

It does so by selecting and arranging clips based on a user's watch history or interests

Netflix was granted an interesting patent during the Christmas holiday earlier, which, according to its documents, can give you different movie or series trailers that are more suited to your taste.

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently published a 24-page document that details Netflix’s plan. Basically, it’s a way for the streaming giant to create personalized trailers or previews for users. Instead of showing the same trailer to everyone.

As shared by industry veteran Dan Rayburn, who also serves as the chairman of the NAB Show Streaming Summit, Netflix does so by selecting different clips from a movie or show and arranging them in a custom order based on what the user might like, and it’s only possible with the knowledge of your watch history or interest.

It then creates a “playgraph” that defines the order in which these clips are played.

The system also then creates virtual assets for each media item, including a unique identifier, to tell the device which clips to show and in what order. And, this personalization also changes over time as the system learns what you enjoy.

“In some cases, movie studios or other content producing or content distributing entities may wish to create multiple trailers for a given movie or television show. In such cases, these entities would need to encode and digitally store each of these trailers separately,” says the Los Gatos streaming giant.

Starting the first quarter of this year, Netflix will stop sharing subscriber numbers and instead focus on how much time people spend watching, which they say shows customer satisfaction better. The streaming platform, which added 9.33 million new subscribers last year, believes that it’s best to move to count ads and account-sharing fees as the main metrics to measure success.

Netflix’s Squid Game Season 2, despite breaking records, has just recently been dethroned from the top spot on Netflix’s U.S. Top 10 list by the debut of WWE Monday Night RAW, a new weekly addition to the platform as part of a $5 billion, decade-long deal.