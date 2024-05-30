Netflix announces Minecraft series

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Netflix is developing an animated series based on the popular video game Minecraft. The project is a collaboration between Netflix and Mojang Studios, the Swedish developer of Minecraft.

Details regarding the plot and characters are not yet available. However, Netflix has confirmed the series will feature an original story with new characters, which will give a new perspective on the Minecraft universe.

Here is the announcement.

WildBrain Studios, known for its animation on Netflix’s Sonic Prime and Ninjago: Dragons Rising, will handle the series’ animation as well. A release date for the series has not been announced, but it is listed as “coming soon” on Netflix.

The Minecraft series is part of a growing trend of adaptations based on video games. Shows like “The Last of Us” and “Fallout” have succeeded on streaming platforms. Netflix has been particularly active in this area, with planned adaptations of video games like “Castlevania” and “Tomb Raider.”

Movies featuring popular video game characters like Mario and Sonic are also finding success.

Adaptations of games like Among Us, Death Stranding, and Stray are in development.

Netflix is a leader in video game adaptations, with projects based on franchises like Castlevania, Dota 2, Gears of War, Splinter Cell, Tomb Raider, Mega Man, and many others.

Overall, the game-to-TV transition is on the boom. This is especially good news for those who don’t have enough time to get into gaming but are always intrigued by the storyline.

Further information regarding the Netflix series’ plot, characters, and release date is expected in the future.