Netflix has announced that they have begun rolling out a Double Thumbs Up button for when you really love and show and you want Netflix’s algorithms to know it.

Ever since begrudgingly removing the five-star rating system all the way back in 2017, Netflix has seemingly been struggling with the concept of complex emotions, however, it now appears they’ve cracked the code as in a new news post the streaming giant proudly announced that “we’ve learned over time that these feelings can go beyond a simple like or dislike.”

As a result of this groundbreaking discovery, Netflix has introduced the brand new “Double Thumbs Up” button, which, as the name suggests, tells the company’s cold unfeeling algorithm that you’re “really” into a show, rather than just tolerating its existence as some background noise to fill out your day.

Netflix explains in the news post for this new feature that the Double Thumbs Up button is “a way to fine-tune your recommendations to see even more series or films influenced by what you love.” While the boring old regular thumbs up button did this already, the Double Thumbs Up button will supposedly let the algorithm be “even more specific with your recommendations,” so you’ll hopefully be served up some content you actually want to watch.

Unfortunately for those who’ve watched something really dire on Netflix and want to properly express your disdain, there’s currently no word on whether the streaming service will be getting a double thumbs down button anytime in the future.

Available across TV, Web, Android and iOS mobile devices, the double thumbs up button should be available today, so make sure to update your Netflix app if you don’t already see it next to the usual thumbs up and thumbs down buttons.