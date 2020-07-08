Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will see three more classic Nintendo games added to the NES and SNES collections later this month.

The SNES collection will see the addition of the iconic Donkey Kong Country and Natsume Championship Wrestling, while The Immortal is being added to the NES collection. All three games will be available to play as of the 15th of July, 2020.

Donkey Kong Country is considered by many critics and fans alike to be one of the best video games of all time, briefly claiming the title as the fastest-selling video game when it released back in 1994. While Donkey Kong Country has since lost its title as the fastest-selling video game, it’s still claimed a permanent place in history as the third best-selling SNES game.

The game’s popularity also established Donkey Kong as a cultural icon and Rare as one of the gaming industry’s leading developers. If Donkey Kong Country had never taken off, many of Nintendo’s games (including Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros.) would likely look quite different nowadays, and there’s a chance that we also wouldn’t have GoldenEye 007 or Banjo-Kazooie.

As a reminder, a valid Nintendo Switch Online subscription is required in order to access the NES and SNES collections. If you’re thinking of joining Nintendo Switch Online, you can always try out a 7-day free trial period first.

If you’re in Europe and you already used your free trial period before May 2020, good news! Nintendo reset all free trials in Europe back in May 2020, meaning those who have already tried out a week of free Nintendo Switch Online can now get another one.

If you want to sign up for a free trial of Nintendo Switch Online, simply follow the link here. Just be aware that signing up for a free trial will also set you up for automatic renewal of an individual 1-month membership, so make sure you cancel auto-renewal if you don’t want to keep using NSO after the trial period!