After plenty of speculation, Epic Games has finally confirmed that Naturo will be coming to Fortnite next week.

Despite Fortnite containing what seems to be quite literally every character from popular culture in existence, characters from the immensely popular anime Natruo have somehow managed to avoid the call to get on the Battle Bus, until now.

Officially Epic Games isn’t revealing just which characters will be joining Fortnite’s illustrious roster, as for now they’ve only unveiled the date the crossover will take place, the 16th of November 2021.

While Epic Games is remaining tight-lipped, dataminers and leakers have been more than happy to share more details about just what characters and costumes will be available for purchase ahead of the crossover’s official launch.

According to notorious leaker Hypex, Naruto characters Sakura, Kakashi, Sasuke, and of course the titular Naruto, will be available via the item shop. It’s also believed that a new kunai weapon, as well as a boss character, will be joining Fortnite to spice up the already wild gameplay once more.

Once Naruto joins Fornite in the v18.40 update on November 16th, it’s believed that it’ll be the last content update the game gets before the next season, which is expected to launch sometime in December.