Nadella downplays Microsoft surpassing Apple as most valuable company, calls it a "lagging indicator"

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In a recent interview at Bloomberg House in Davos, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addressed the company’s partnership with OpenAI, emphasizing the importance of stability, consistency, and good governance. Nadella expressed confidence in the current nonprofit structure of OpenAI, asserting that Microsoft, as the startup’s largest investor with a $13 billion investment, is comfortable with the existing arrangement.

Despite being the primary investor, Nadella clarified that Microsoft is not seeking greater control over OpenAI and is not pushing for a seat on the organization’s board. The CEO highlighted Microsoft’s commitment to the partnership, noting that the company has integrated OpenAI’s technology into its entire product line, including Copilot Pro, which Microsoft released yesterday.

Nadella emphasized Microsoft’s independence in AI research, stating that the company is not overly dependent on OpenAI. While the partnership is valuable, Microsoft continues to develop its own AI programs independently.

Addressing recent market developments, Nadella downplayed Microsoft’s surpassing Apple as the most valuable company by market capitalization. He referred to the milestone as a “lagging indicator” and cautioned against fixating on stock prices, emphasizing the unpredictability of the tech industry.

Looking ahead, Nadella sees opportunities for Microsoft in the evolving AI landscape, particularly in new interfaces and application models. He expressed interest in participating in hardware capitalizing on AI advancements, underlining the company’s strategic focus on future developments.

More here.