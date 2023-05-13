[Must Read] How to Unlock Samsung Phone Pattern Lock without Losing Data?

| Sponsored |

Are you having problems removing the pattern lock on your Samsung phone without erasing any data?

Pattern lock is a common way to protect Samsung phone data and privacy, but it is annoying to forget the lock and get locked out of the phone. Factory reset is a good choice to get out of this situation, but it will ease all your data.

But don’t worry, in this article, we’ll guide you through how to unlock the pattern lock in Samsung without losing data. You can discover quick, simple methods and don’t need technical knowledge.

Let’s go in and examine these techniques! These are for removing the pattern lock from your Samsung phone without erasing any data.

Part 1. Can I Unlock Samsung Phone Pattern Lock without a Factory Reset?

Yes, you can since a factory reset erases all of your data. You don’t want to lose your priceless contacts, texts, or movies. Luckily, there are several methods to remove the pattern lock from your Samsung phone without erasing any data. Using an Android unlocker like DroidKit is one option. These techniques are simple and fast and don’t require technological expertise.

Part 2. Unlock Samsung Pattern Lock via Android Unlocker – DroidKit

Unlocking your Samsung phone pattern lock using DroidKit is a dependable and convenient option. The “Screen Unlocker” function of DroidKit is intended to unlock the screen lock for all Android manufacturers —— including Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, and many other models.

You can unlock any sort of screen lock with DroidKit. It includes fingerprint ID, face recognition, custom PINs, patterns, digital numerals, and passwords.

Additionally, there is no chance of damaging your phone because you don’t need to root your device. Follow the simple steps to make it possible:

How to Unlock Samsung Forgot Pattern?

Step 1.

Download and install DroidKit on PC or Mac. Then select “Screen Unlocker” mode.

Step 2.

Press the “Start” button. Then Please choose the Device Connected button after that.

Step 3.

After the configuration file is prepared, follow the instructions to put your smartphone in recovery mode.

Step 4.

Samsung screen lock removal will start when Wipe Cache Partition is finished. Then your phone will be unlocked.

Your device will be started after the removal process is finished. Then you can see all of your data on your Android device without any restrictions. You have access to it without entering a password.

Video Tutorial:

Part 3. How to Unlock Pattern Lock in Samsung without Losing Data via Find My Mobile

You can use your Samsung account to unlock your phone’s pattern lock without losing any data. It only works if you have a Samsung account and have previously enabled the Find My Mobile function. This is how:

Step 1.

On a computer or other device, use the Find My Mobile website.

Step 2.

Enter your Samsung account information.

Step 3.

Pick the locked device from the list of devices connected to your account.

Step 4.

Select “Unlock my device” from the menu.

Step 5

To unlock your smartphone, follow the directions on the screen.

Note: Remember that this technique only functions if you have a Samsung account. It is only possible if you have already enabled Find My Mobile on your device.

Additionally, for this approach to function, your device has to be linked to the internet. You’ll need to use a different technique to unlock the pattern lock on your Samsung phone.

Part 4. How to Unlock Android Phone Pattern Lock without Losing Data via Forgot Pattern

It can be annoying to forget your Android phone’s pattern lock. But by following these easy steps, you can unlock it without erasing any data:

Step 1.

You must repeatedly enter the incorrect pattern before the “Forgot Pattern” option appears.

Step 2.

Click “Forgot Pattern” and sign in to your Google account.

Step 3.

To reset your pattern lock, adhere to the steps displayed on the screen.

Step 4.

Change your screen lock technique or set a new pattern lock.

Note: Remember that resetting the pattern lock would delete all the data. If you have activated Android’s encryption function, it is done on your smartphone.

Therefore, backing up your files is wise to prevent losing crucial information routinely.

Part 5. How to Unlock Forgotten Patterns without Losing Data via Android Device Manager

If the Android Device Manager was previously activated on your phone. Then you can use it to recover your lost pattern without erasing any data. Follow these steps:

Step 1.

On a computer or other device, visit the Android Device Manager website.

Step 2.

Use the Google account that is connected to your phone to log in.

Step 3.

Pick the locked device from the list of devices connected to your account.

Step 4.

Select “Lock” from the menu. After entering a temporary password, click “Lock” once more.

Step 5.

You should see a popup on your phone requesting the temporary password. Enter it, then choose “OK.”

Step 6.

Change your screen lock technique or set a new pattern lock.

Part 6. How to Bypass Android Phone Pattern Lock without Losing Data via Safe Mode

Make your device in safe mode. Then you can remove the pattern lock on your Android phone without losing any data. Follow the below-mentioned steps to make it possible:

Step 1.

Your phone’s power button must be pressed and held down until the power choices menu displays.

Step 2.

Prompted to boot your phone into safe mode. Then press and hold the “Power off” button for a few seconds.

Step 3.

To confirm and launch safe mode, tap “OK.”

Step 4.

After entering safe mode, select “Settings” and then “Security” or “Lock screen and security.”

Step 5.

To clear your credentials, select either “Clear security credentials” or “Clear credentials.”

Step 6

This will make any screen lock settings you have on your device inoperable. It enables pattern-free access to your phone.

Step 7.

Change your screen lock technique or set a new pattern lock.

Remember that not all Android devices and versions can be compatible with this technique.

If it doesn’t work on your phone, try another approach or unlock your phone pattern lock. It uses a third-party app like DroidKit’s “Screen Unlocker” function.

Conclusion

It can be annoying to forget the pattern lock on your Samsung or Android phone. Thankfully, several ways to unlock your phone without wiping any data exist. DroidKit must be the best method to deal with it.

DroidKit is a full-featured Android toolkit. It can bypass the lock screen, Google account verification, recover lost data, fix system issues, manage Android data, etc. It is necessary for everyone who wants to get the most out of their Android device. Thanks to its simple design and robust capabilities.