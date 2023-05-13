How to Unlock Any Phone Password without Losing Data [2023]

| Sponsored |

Have you locked yourself out of your phone because you forgot the password? Have you tried your best to recall but couldn’t? It can be a frustrating experience, especially when you have no clue what to do.

A factory reset can be an option, but losing all your data doesn’t sound good. But don’t worry! We know how to unlock any phone password without losing data.

Doesn’t matter which Android phone you use; we have a solution for you. This article will take you through some effective methods to help you unlock your phone.

Part 1. Can You Unlock an Android Phone without Password without Losing Data?

Of course, you can. We live in a digital world, and smartphones play a significant role nowadays. While relying on technology, we are also concerned about our privacy. That’s why we set different security passwords on our phones to protect our data.

However, forgetting the phone’s password has become very common. Whether you have forgotten your PIN, Password, or Pattern, or you cannot open it with face lock, there’s a solution. You can follow the methods below according to your situation and phone type.

Part 2. How to Unlock Android Phone without Password via DroidKit

If you are a smartphone user, you can understand how frustrating it is to forget your phone’s password. In this situation, iMobie DroidKit is a blessing in disguise. It is an amazing tool for Android users with a ton of features, such as a screen unlocker, FRP bypass, system manager, and many more. See what DroidKit can help you unlock the Android screen lock without a password.

Unlock PIN, digital password, pattern, fingerprint ID, and face recognition with a few simple steps.

It supports a wide range of Android phones – up to 20,000+ models, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, etc.

No need to root your device and no tech skills are required.

After unlocking, DroidKit can help you recover data with or without backup.

Remove Google account verification and FRP lock on Samsung.

Steps to unlock Android phone with DroidKit

Before starting, download and install the DroidKit application on your laptop or PC. Then follow the instructions given below:

Step 1:

Connect your Android phone to your Laptop or computer via a USB cable. Open the DroidKit application and select “Screen Unlocker” mode.

Step 2:

Click the Start button, then click Device Connected and proceed.

Step 3:

DroidKit will start preparing the configuration file of your phone. After completion, click the Remove Now button.

Step 4:

Now put your phone in recovery mode to wipe the cache partition. Select your device type and follow the instructions on the screen.

Step 5:

After wiping the cache partition, it will start removing the screen lock. After some time, the screen lock will be removed, and your device will restart.

Video Tutorial:

Part 3. How to Unlock Samsung Phone Forgot Password without Losing Data via Find My Mobile

Another way to unlock your Samsung phone without losing data is using the Find My Mobile feature. Samsung launched this feature to locate Samsung devices. It is helpful if you lost your device or it got stolen. But you can also use it to unlock your Samsung device remotely.

To use Samsung Find My Mobile feature, you must meet the following conditions:

Your Samsung phone must be on.

It must have an internet connection.

You should know the Samsung account details linked to your device.

The remote unlock toggle must be on.

If the above conditions are met, follow the instructions below:

Step 1:

Search Find My Mobile in your web browser, and sign in to your Samsung account.

Step 2:

After signing in, you will see the below interface. Click the Unlock option on the right side.

Step 3:

A pop-up will appear. Click Unlock, enter your Samsung account details, and proceed. Your lock will be successfully removed within a few seconds.

If you don’t remember your Samsung account credentials or haven’t enabled the Find My Device option, you can try other methods in this article.

Part 4. How to Unlock Forgotten Patterns without Losing Data

Pattern lock is very common among Android users. It is also the one that users forget most of the time. If you are an Android phone user version 4.4 or below and have forgotten your pattern lock, Google can help you. It has a “Forgot Pattern” feature, which allows users to unlock their phones. Here is how:

Step1. Enter wrong patterns until you see “Forgot Pattern” or “Try Again in X seconds.”

Step2. Click Forgot Pattern or a similar option. This will take you to the Google sign-in page.

Step3. Enter Google account details linked to your Android device.

Step4. Now it will take you to create a new pattern or unlock method.

Step5. Follow the instructions on-screen to create a new pattern or unlock method.

If you don’t remember your Google account details or have any other password, you can turn to Part 2.

Part 5. How to Unlock Phone If Forgot Password without Losing Data via Find My Device

The Find My Device feature is another approach that can help you unlock your phone without data loss. It is an Android feature that helps to locate, lock, or erase lost or stolen devices. However, you can also use it to unlock your Android device.

Before using the Find My Device feature, you must meet the following conditions:

The “Find My Device” toggle must be turned on in your phone.

Your Google account must be signed in.

The phone must be connected to an internet connection.

Location services must be turned on.

If your phone meets the above conditions, then you can follow the below steps:

Step 1:

Open Find My Device in your web browser and log in with your Google account linked to your phone.

Step 2:

If you use more than one device, then select the relevant device. Click the “Erase Device” option in the left column.

Step 3:

Please wait until it removes the password from your device. After some time, you will be able to access your device once again.

Part 6. Frequently Asked Questions

Q. How do I reset my lock screen password if I forget it?

If you forgot your phone’s password, you have a few options to unlock it. You can try Forgot Pattern method or the Find My Mobile feature, or other methods explained in this article.

But if you don’t meet the criteria of these methods, you can use DroidKit. It is the most effective solution that can help you unlock your phone in just a few steps. Otherwise, you can factory reset your phone. It will not only remove the lock but also erase everything on your phone, including your contacts, photos, etc.

Q. How do I unlock my Samsung phone if I forget the pin without resetting it?

If you forgot the PIN of your Samsung Android phone, you can use Samsung’s Find My Mobile feature. All you are supposed to do is log in with your Samsung account linked to your device. The detailed instructions are given above; you can check them. But if you don’t remember the Samsung account credentials, you can use DroidKit instead.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unlocking a password without losing data is not a challenge anymore. You can unlock your Android phone and save your data with the right methods and tools.

One such powerful tool that simplifies the unlocking process is DroidKit. It can help you remove any kind of lock. The best thing is it comes with a lot more features, such as FRP bypass, data recovery, fixing system issues, and many more.

So, download DroidKit today and experience the convenience of unlocking your phone. Now there is no need for tech experts to solve Android issues because DroidKit is the new hero!