Musical Ghost Hunt Meets Hotel Rehab in Xbox’s New Simulator

Xbox introduced one of its oddest games to date at the Xbox Games Showcase: There Are No Ghosts at the Grand. Developed by Friday Sundae, this first-person adventure drops in 2026 for Xbox Series X|S and PC, and launches day one on Game Pass.

You play Chris David, the new owner of The Grand—a rundown hotel on the British coast. Your task sounds simple: fix up the place in 30 in-game days. But nothing here stays quiet after dark. You spend your days sanding walls, spraying paint, cleaning grime, and furnishing rooms using quirky tools like a vacuum gun, paint sprayer, and sofa cannon. By night, those same tools become your defense against haunted paintings, invisible monsters, and worse.

The Grand isn’t empty either. Twenty strange townsfolk hang around—each with their own backstory, secrets, and musical numbers. Yes, they sing. The game leans into musical theatre with interactive songs that range from ska to vintage war ballads. Even your snarky cat sidekick, Mr. Bones, joins the act.

Beyond the hotel lies Kingswood-on-Sea, a fully explorable seaside town where you can ride a scooter, play mini-golf, metal-detect the beach, or fish off a pier. These activities aren’t just distractions; they unlock more story beats and affect what happens after dark.

Expect about ten hours of gameplay, multiple endings, and a twisty story that slowly reveals who Chris really is. Friday Sundae’s strange blend of renovation sim, supernatural thriller, and interactive musical sets this game apart from the usual showcase crowd.

