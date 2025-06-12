Apple Watch Gets Live Audio Workout Coach in watchOS 26, But How Does it Work?

Apple officially unveiled Workout Buddy at Apple’s WWDC event on June 9, 2025, bringing live spoken coaching to the Apple Watch with the upcoming watchOS 26 update. The feature taps into real-time workout data, heart rate, pace, distance, and more to push you harder during workouts. It then delivers motivational voice prompts through a new text?to?speech system based on Fitness+ trainers’ voices.

Once you start a run, walk, cycle, HIIT, or strength session, Workout Buddy triggers an initial pep talk and gives feedback as you go. For example, it might tell you, “Your last mile was your fastest yet,” or note when you’re close to closing a ring . At the end, it sums up your average pace, heart rate, and whether you hit milestone markers like a 10K badge . Apple emphasizes all processing happens on-device to keep fitness data private .

The feature requires Bluetooth headphones and a nearby iPhone running watchOS?26 and iOS?26. Support launches in English only, with plans to expand into more languages. Initially, it covers outdoor and indoor running, walking, outdoor cycling, HIIT, and both functional and traditional strength workouts .

This addition builds upon wider watchOS?26 improvements. Apple also introduced a Liquid Glass design language and a new one-handed wrist flick gesture to dismiss alerts. The Workout app interface gets new quick launch buttons for workout types, pacer, custom workouts, and race routes, which now appear at the four corners. Music and podcast integration now delivers tailored playlists during sessions.

Smart Stack widgets gain context-aware suggestions, like prompting when you arrive at the gym. Messages on the watch now support live translation. Accessibility saw boosts too—Live Listen, real-time captions, plus a native Notes app on the wrist .

Apple rolls out watchOS 26 in developer beta today, followed by a public beta in July and a full release this fall. It’s available for Apple Watch Series 6 and newer, SE (2nd gen), and all Ultra models paired with iPhone 11 or later running iOS 26.

Workout Buddy marks Apple’s first real-time coaching feature on the Watch. It emphasizes motivation and pacing over simple stats, designed for users wanting an on-demand voice pushing them to finish strong.

