Microsoft is working on a new experience for its Microsoft Teams collaboration platform.

As voice and video chat has come increasingly important in the experience, Microsoft is working on a way to make multi-tasking easier while in a video conference or call.

According to the Microsoft Teams roadmap, Microsoft is working on a new Multi-Window Meetings and Calling experience.

Users will be able to pop out meetings and calling into separate windows to help them optimize their workflow.

The feature will be coming to the Mac and Windows platform and is expected sometime in June this year.

via Tero Alhonen