Wow, exporting video files is one hell of a pain, isn’t it? Well, after two days of just trying to get things working without imploding on itself, the eighth episode of the MSPoweruser Gamescast is now here!

You haven’t been waiting for it, but we’ve already gone and done it, here’s the very special return to the MSPoweruser Gamescast that at least one person has been secretly praying for.

Joined by GameZone Editor Cade Onder, the MSPoweruser cast of Lewis and Alex discuss all things next-gen. From the Xbox Series S to the Xbox Series X and even the PlayStation 5, there’s all manner of talk about games, games consoles and games consoles’ mums.

To make the podcast’s return even greater, we’ve got an awesome new intro riff created by composer Alyx G. If we weren’t professional before, we still aren’t professional now, but this super cool introductory piece does make us appear far more presentable.

If you like the intro song, make sure you check out more of Alyx’s music right here.

Anyways, without further ado, here’s the latest episode of the MSPoweruser Gamescast:

If YouTube isn’t your bag, check out the podcast on Spotify.