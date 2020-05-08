After this afternoon’s first peak at next-generation gaming on the Xbox Series X through Microsoft’s Inside Xbox livestream, MSPoweruser Gaming Editor Lewis White and the always along the ride writer Alex Akin have put together the first MSPoweruser Gamescast!

While the MSPoweruser Gamescast is still being distributed across numerous platforms for you all to follow and enjoy, the all-new podcast from the MSPU Gaming team is currently only available on Anchor and Spotify. There’s an embedded version of the Anchor stream below!

If you want to follow the podcast on Spotify, you can do so here! Don’t forget, if you’re one of those snazzy fellas who follows direct RSS feeds, we’ve got one right here!

The MSPoweruser Gamescast will soon be spreading out across numerous podcast platforms so, if you have a favourite service to listen to us talk, we’ll probably be there soon!

With this being our first ever episode, we’re more open to feedback than ever and we’d love to hear what you think of the show! If you have any questions or topics you’d want us to answer or discuss, pop them in the comments below and we’ll answer them in the next episode!