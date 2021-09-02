MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop is heavily discounted at Amazon. The gaming laptop is now available at a price point of $1,399.99, down from $1,749 — that’s a straight $349 discount if you do the math. However, the deal is available for a limited period of time, so if you want to cash in on the deal, you should purchase the laptop right now. YOu can check out the key specs of the gaming laptop below.

MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop features

Smooth Display: The 17.3” 240Hz display delivers a high refresh rate for smooth and vibrant gameplay so you don’t miss a frame of the game

Powered Up: The 10th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor, delivers solid high performance processing power to bring you an unparalleled gaming experience

Supercharged Graphics: The RTX 2060 features ray tracing to deliver physically accurate shadows, reflections and lighting for better visual gameplay

Play Cool: Featuring CPU and GPU cooling technology to maximize airflow and thermals for smooth gaming and performance within a compact chassis

Lightning Speeds: Sporting a Thunderbolt 3 port, get up to 40Gbps transfer speeds and up to 100 Watts power delivery for faster charging

