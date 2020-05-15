Mozilla recently released Firefox v76 update for the users and the company added a security layer for passwords saved in the browser. The new update required users set a master password or use the Windows password to see or copy the passwords.

However, the company received complains from users about the feature and Mozilla has now decided to disable the feature in the browser. The removal of the feature is temporary and Mozilla is working addressing the issues and adding the feature back down the line. For now, the company is rolling out a pref change via Normandy to remove the feature. The rollout to disable OS level authentication will happen in stages and will be complete by June 6 for all Firefox users. If you’re facing issues and want to disable it right now then you can do so by following the steps below:

Open Mozilla Firefox and head to about: config.

Click “Accept the Risk and continue”.

Type “Os-auth” in the search bar and look for “signon.management.page.os-auth.enabled”.

Change its value to false.

Mozilla is expected to roll out Firefox 77 on June 2 and the new update will not have OS-level authentication. We expect Firefox to add back the feature in the version 78 update.

Via Techdows