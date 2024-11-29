Mozilla wants Firefox to become your default browser as you install Windows 11, latest experiment reveals

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Mozilla is currently experimenting with Firefox, its popular browser, and for it to become your default browser as you install Windows 11.

Our friends over at Windows Report test and reveal that the new “controversial” experiment is now live in Firefox Beta v. 134 and (potentially) v. 135. It relies on an attribution campaign, where downloading Firefox from a specific marketing page with a unique campaign ID triggers options during installation to set Firefox as the default browser.

Mozilla has outlined this mechanism in a bug report, explaining that if the attribution campaign ID “set_default_browser” is detected during the first run, Firefox will automatically configure itself as the default browser. The installer also includes options to pin Firefox to the taskbar and import data from other browsers—features commonly seen during browser setup on Windows 11.

The non-profit organization also mentions that this is a low-risk experiment, as it is limited to users who downloaded Firefox through the campaign link. Besides that, there are also some other works that the team has been doing, including a deepfake text detector by Fakespot, a unified button in the address bar, and more.

Last year, Firefox, which was once the highest-ranked most popular browser in the world, added support for more than 450 new extensions for its Android version.