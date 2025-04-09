Mozilla Firefox To Get AI-Powered Link Previews Feature on Hover

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

While everyone is busy making AI-enabled browsers and search, Mozilla is playing a different game. They are currently developing AI-enabled link previews that will hover over links. First covered by WindowsReport, the feature is still in the development phase and can provide users a better understanding of any webpage even before opening it.

Mozilla is all set to change the traditional simple URL and replace it with AI-enabled concise and accurate summaries. The preview will cover all the major information and its summary; if you click on a product link, you will be able to check the price and availability of the product as well. This will allow users to quickly review a lot of data and avoid webpages not relevant to their query.

People have been testing this hands-on, and the initial impressions have been positive so far. The AI-powered previews are capable of extracting key information and showcasing it in a detailed and organized manner. The summary appears as a small pop-up window near the cursor, and you get a glimpse of the content behind that webpage. This will improve website surfing experience and save a lot of time also.

Mozilla is still working on making this feature better and we will get a much refined version of this. This AI-integration will make a huge difference to a lot of people and open ways for AI-generated previews.