New leaked images of the Motorola’s upcoming Razr 3 indicate a shift to a radical new design that ditches its nostalgic legacy.

Featuring a bland boxy look with rounded corners, the leaked images of the Motorola Razr 3, from Evan Blass and 91Mobiles, will definitely be a disappointing sight to nostalgic fans who adored the classic flip phone stylings of Motorola’s previous Razr devices that paid homage to the original Razr that released back in 2005.

While the new design stylings may not be to everyone’s taste, thankfully along with an updated look, the Motorola Razr 3 also has updated internals and a new camera suite in order to tempt your fancy.

In Blass’ report on the Motorola Razr 3, it’s claimed that the new camera suite will include a 50MP f / 1.8 main sensor and a 13MP sensor for macro and wide-angle shots. The phone will also feature a front-facing 32MP camera within a hole-punch cutout.

To complement the upgraded camera suite, the Motorola Razr 3 will also reportedly be available in two different specifications. The base version of the device will reportedly feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage, while the upgraded variant of the device will feature the “not-yet-announced Plus variant of that chipset,” 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage.

In their report, Blass claims that the Motorola Razr 3 will first launch in China in either late July or early August in a pair of colors, Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue. A global release of the flagship handset is expected to follow not long after, however, there is no word on exactly when that might be.