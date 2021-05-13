Motorola has announced that it has partnered with GuRu Wireless, Inc., to bring over-the-air wireless power to its smartphones.

GuRu RF Lensing uses a proprietary technology featuring miniature modules that are targetted at long range by precision power transmitters using over-the-air proprietary millimeter-wave (mmWave) integrated circuits, modules and proprietary Smart RF Lensing technology. The technology is similar to 5G, which should ease regulatory approval

GuRu’s wireless solution can be used as a charging hub or a power source in many settings where access to an energy source is needed. It is sophisticated enough to find and adjust for various power levels to sync with the needs of any device. Even during use, it continuously charges devices and as a safety measure, reroutes power as necessary if its beam is obstructed by people or other moving objects.

“At Motorola we are constantly working to bring innovations to the market that can improve our consumers’ lives. With this solution we will provide a glimpse of the freedom and flexibility that users can enjoy with a revolutionary over-the-air, wireless power technology,” said Dan Dery, VP of Product at Motorola. “With GuRu, we imagine a new generation of wirelessly powered devices.”

The technology would work similarly to this demo video by Wi-Charge, a competitor in the space.

Read more at Guru here.