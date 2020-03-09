Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn gameplay trailer released

Mortal Kombat 11’s final member of the Kombat Pack DLC, Spawn, has finally been shown off in the new Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn gameplay trailer.

Revealed on YouTube by developer NetherRealm, Spawn’s long-requested arrival to the Mortal Kombat franchise is looking like it’s going to be a fun time.

Voiced by the always-awesome Keith David, Mortal Kombat’s interpretation of Spawn looks to be a faithful adaptation of Tod McFarlane’s edgy comic book series.

When fighting, Spawn uses his leather cape, demon whip and a variety of firearms to create some crushing combos. The aforementioned cape allows the anti-heroic to glide across the screen to close the gap between Spawn and his opponent.

However, Spawn also has other tricks up his sleeve. For those who can somehow play fighting games with a hint of stealth, Spawn can burn meter to become invisible. Sneaky Spawn strikes again.

Check out the Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn gameplay trailer below:

The new Mortal Kombat DLC will release on March 17th for those with Kombat Pack Early Access. Those who wish to purchase the character individually will have to wait until March 24th to play as Spawn.

