More Windows 11 features coming in October

Windows 11 Version 22H2 is loaded with new features and improvements, but Microsoft promises to deliver more in October. For those following the news about the release of the first big Windows 11 update, it can be recalled that some of the Windows 11 features didn’t make it to the Version 22H2 release.

In the announcement by Panos Panay, there are five features Windows 11 users can still expect next month, including the much-awaited improvements in the Windows 11 File Explorer, such as the arrival of tabs. It will basically make File Explorer work like Chrome or Edge, with multiple tabs opened for easy navigation of different system file locations.

“The new homepage in File Explorer gives you quick access to your favorite and recent files, so you can pin important files for quick and easy access – even including information at a glance of colleagues’ actions on your shared files through the power of OneDrive and personalized suggestions based on your Microsoft 365 account,” added Panay.

Microsoft also plans to update the Photo app next month after this update through a “new photos-managing experience that brings a gorgeous gallery, simplifying browsing, finding, management and consumption of your collection of photos.” Backing them up on the cloud should be easier, thanks to the OneDrive integration. In relation to that, the company promises improvements in the nearby share function, making it easier to discover and share to more devices, such as desktops.

Suggested Actions on Copy is not a huge deal, but it can make things easier for you when copying details. Through this upcoming change, copying phone numbers and future dates will trigger suggestions from the system, including making a call with Teams or Skype or adding an event in the Calendar app.

Last is the Taskbar Overflow, which will make it possible for you to launch more apps while keeping your Taskbar clean. Once available, there will be an entry point to an overflow menu, showing you overflowed apps in one space.